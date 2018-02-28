Mary Ann Abercrombie, 82, of Prosser, died Feb. 25, 2018, in Prosser.
Formerly of Sunnyside, she was born Oct. 23, 1935, in Sunnyside.
A memorial funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 10, 2018, at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.
Private family inurnment will be held at a later date.
Those wishing to sign Mary Ann’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
