Mary Ann Abercrombie, 82, of Prosser, died Feb. 25, 2018, in Prosser.

Formerly of Sunnyside, she was born Oct. 23, 1935, in Sunnyside.

A memorial funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 10, 2018, at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.

Private family inurnment will be held at a later date.



