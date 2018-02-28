Our caring and devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, sister-in-law, friend and the rock of our family, Mary Lynne Bos, 90, of Sunnyside, went to be in the arms of her Heavenly Father on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, surrounded by her family.

She was born on March 31, 1927, in Toppenish, the daughter of Elsie (Hulbert) and Charles E. Bryant. Mary Lynne graduated from Sunnyside High School with the Class of 1945. In 1948 she graduated from St. Elizabeth Nursing School. In that same year Mary Lynne married the love of her life Fred Bos in Sunnyside.

She enjoyed and was proud of her 50-plus years as a nurse for the Sunnyside Hospital and local doctors, retiring at the age of 79-¾ as she put it. Mary Lynne cher-ished time spent with family.

She is survived by children Daniel Bos, Marilyn Mears (Blaine), Debby Stark (Ken Hicks) all of Sunnyside, four grandchildren Desiree Verbrugge, Tobias Mears, Dallas Stark and Lance Stark, four great-grandchildren Camer-on Mears, Levi Verbrugge, Riley Verbrugge and Layla Mears. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Lillian Bryant and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Fred Bos in 2000, infant daughter Karen Bos, two sisters and four brothers.

Viewing and visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, March 1, 2018, at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 2, 2018, at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside. Burial will be in the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside.

Those wishing to honor Mary Lynne’s memory may contribute to the Sunnyside United Methodist Church or to Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care.

If you would like to sign Mary Lynne’s online memorial book you may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

