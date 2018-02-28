Nebraska student seeks help in learning about Washington state Class projects requests informational items to be sent to school

— My name is Zander and I am a fifth-grader at Faith Christian School in Kearney, Neb.

My class is studying the 50 states and I have chosen Washington as my state. Our assignment is to find out as much about our states as we can. I was wondering if you could help me out.

Would you be willing to send me any information about your state? Some examples could be maps, brochures, souvenirs or anything else helpful.

Please send information to: Mr. Kip Van Winkle’s 5th-6th grade class/Zander, Faith Christian School, P.O. Box 3048, Kearney, NE 68848.

We will be having our States Fair at the end of the school year to display all our information.

Zander

Kearney, Neb.