Pruning 101 offered

YAKIMA — The pruning basics at a two-part workshop will be offered at the Yakima Area Arboretum in March.
A lecture on pruning basics will be held from 6-8 p.m. March 15, at 1401 Arboretum Drive.
The lecture will be followed by a hands-on practice from 9:30 -11:30 a.m. March 17.
The workshops will be conducted by arborist Sean Tait.
There is a small fee for both classes. Register by calling 509-248-7337.
