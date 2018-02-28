Pruning 101 offered

— The pruning basics at a two-part workshop will be offered at the Yakima Area Arboretum in March.

A lecture on pruning basics will be held from 6-8 p.m. March 15, at 1401 Arboretum Drive.

The lecture will be followed by a hands-on practice from 9:30 -11:30 a.m. March 17.

The workshops will be conducted by arborist Sean Tait.

There is a small fee for both classes. Register by calling 509-248-7337.