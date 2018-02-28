Stop for spray painted taillights result in arrest for drugs Mabton man appears in Yakima County Superior Court

— A Mabton man stopped for dim taillights was arrested for possession of drugs Monday, Feb. 26.

A Toppenish Police officer stopped Maximiliano Gomez, 25, of Mabton because his vehicle’s taillights were not visible for 1,000 feet.

That stop led to charges of heroin possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and third-degree driving while license suspended, as well as three misdemeanors for improper lights, no insurance and failure to signal.

Gomez appeared in Yakima County Superior Court for a preliminary hearing today, Feb. 28.

“It should be noted that the taillights were spray painted with black paint,” the officer’s declaration of probable cause noted.

When the officer asked Gomez for identification and other information, he said he observed a methamphetamine pipe in the back seat.

That led to the officer placing Gomez and a female passenger in handcuffs, records show.

After another officer arrived and read Gomez his Miranda rights, which were waived, a search warrant for the vehicle was obtained. Officers located a baggy and a pistol, records show.

The search was stopped and officers sought an amendment to the warrant to include weapons and ammunition, documents show.

Additional evidence was found and, after testing and weighing what amounted to more than 13.5 grams of heroin, Gomez was booked and requested charges were filed.