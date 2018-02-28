Susie Ann Baker Shipntower, 28, of Toppenish, died Feb. 26, 2018, in Wapato.
She was born Aug. 18, 1989, in Toppenish.
Dressing will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, at the Independent Shaker Church Cemetery in White Swan with overnight services to follow.
Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 1, 2018, at 1919 Shaker Church Ceme-tery in White Swan.
Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment