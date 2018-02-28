Susie Ann Baker Shipntower, 28, of Toppenish, died Feb. 26, 2018, in Wapato.

She was born Aug. 18, 1989, in Toppenish.

Dressing will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, at the Independent Shaker Church Cemetery in White Swan with overnight services to follow.

Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 1, 2018, at 1919 Shaker Church Ceme-tery in White Swan.

Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.