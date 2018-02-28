There are many ways to get the paper work done

SUNNYSIDE ― Taxpayers have two extra days to file their federal income taxes this year and by filing early, there is a better chance of getting their refund back sooner.

With the traditional deadline April 15, falling on a Sunday, the nation’s more than 155 million taxpayers have two extra days to file their 2017 returns.

The nation’s tax season began Jan. 29 and, as soon as local people received their W-2s, they began scheduling appointments to file their taxes electronically, making area tax preparers jobs very busy for the past month. “And we’ll be busy helping clients right up to midnight deadline on April 17,” local service providers said.

“We are open seven days a week as soon as tax season begins,” tax preparer Silvia Ramos said.

Currently her staff and those of local tax services companies are seeing clients hourly.

Ramos who has been preparing taxes since 2000, said her staff makes very sure her clients are given all the help they need.

“We collect the data on people’s taxes and we have to make sure it is accurate, as well,” she said.

Silvia’s Professional Tax Service’s Lincoln Avenue location accepts walk-ins and those who make appointments.

The local Jackson Hewitt tax office offers both a regular office setting and a kiosk style area for those in a hurry to get their taxes done.

“People like to know they can walk – in and get their taxes done – and even do a little,” Sunnyside Jackson and Hewitt manager Becky Gonzalez.

Locally, Jackson and Hewitt, provides services at in a tax service kiosk at the local Wal-Mart.

“A lot of people find the service table very convenient,” Gonzalez said.

The clients drop off their taxes materials and go shopping and come back when their taxes are done and to answer any questions,” Gonzalez said.

From now until the end of tax season, local tax service agencies will be working long hours, Ramos said.

Her service is open seven days a week as is H&R Block and Jack and Hewitt.

Gonzalez said her office is closed Sundays until the last two