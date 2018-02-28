Used clothing store celebrates 20 years

— The Hospice Benefit Shop is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a small reception at 2 p.m. today (Wednesday,) at 612 Fifth St.

No doubt, some of the lovely items donated to the shop will be used. The items are among some of the generous donations made to the shop, which was founded in 1998, to benefit Lower Valley Hospice, The local hospice agency was founded by volunteers in 1978.

Today, the shop continues to be operated primarily by volunteers. Those volunteers are key to its successful operation, as an ongoing revenue source for Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care.

The individuals who volunteer at the Hospice Benefit Shop have had loved ones served by hospice. Others volunteer to simply give back their local community, Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care’s Shelly Wheeler said

“HoBS is always in need of volunteer assistance with sorting, pricing, and clerking,” Wheeler said.

“HoBS has ensured that quality hospice and palliative care can be provided to anyone regardless of their financial circumstance,” she said.

The charity thrift shop was founded by Jan Nilsson, in memory of her mother-in law, Anne O. Witcraft. Nilsson and 12 other volunteers, in conjunction with the Lower Valley Hospice office. He original store was purchased from Nancy Hoefer, to make it into the charity thrift shop it is today.



A generous community continues to ensure the style and quality of items available for resale at the shop.

The store accepts clothing, jewelry, antiques, collectibles, small appliances, linens, drapery, kitchen/bath items, and other home decorating items.

Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care is providing quality care to individuals and their families who are facing a life-threatening illness.