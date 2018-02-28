World should pay to transplant Palestinians Jews, Arabs cannot live together in West Bank or Golan Heights

— Like an inexorable swarm they come, utterly oblivious of international disapproval of their actions and possessed of a zeal that sees nothing but good resulting from their attitudes.

Jewish settlers on the West Bank in east Jerusalem and in the Golan Heights are closing in on 700,000 population, as so far as an exceedingly acquiescent Trump Administration is concerned the number could be 7 million or 70 million.

Ferocious is the ideological dedication of these people. They hope by “settling the land” to prevent the establishment of a Palestinian Arab state.

The settlers who have taken up the cudgels on behalf of Jewish demographic expansion in what they call “Judea and Samaria” are simply immune to any and all arguments expressing disapproval. They interact with the Palestinian Arab population in a master-to-servant sort of way.

It is truly a discouraging and dreadful situation.

Jewish settlement on the West Bank and Golan Heights may well be unstoppable. If that’s so, then the international community ought to organize and pay for the transplantation of Palestinians to some other part of the Middle East.

They cannot get along with Jewish settlers.

Frank W. Goheen

Vancouver