Zillah Chamber banquet March 15

ZILLAH – Dinner, auctions and awards will be on the agenda at the annual Chamber banquet from 5-9 p.m. March 15, at Zillah Civic Center, 119 First Ave.

A live auction will be held at 7 p.m. with such items as trips, golf packages and collectibles on the auction block.

Community awards will also be presented to community members.

Tickets are available at the Vintage Valley Inn Best Western, 911 Vintage Valley Parkway and at Key Bank, 100 Seventh St.

To donate items for the auction call Sandi Fein, at 509-830-2626.