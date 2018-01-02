Burn ban upgraded

— The burn ban that was already in effect was upgraded to stage 2 Sunday at noon.

In a stage 2 burn ban the use of any burning stove, fireplace, fireplace inset of pellet stove is prohibited unless it’s the only adequate means of heating a home.

The Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency called for the ban due to a weather forecast that will contribute to a build-up of pollutants in the air, said Mark Elder of the agency.

All outdoor burning is prohibited throughout the county, he said. The stage 2 been will be in effect until further notice.

Yakima County has been under burn bans a good portion of the year. Mountain wildfires and grassland blazes sullied the air most of the summer.