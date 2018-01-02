Carmack to take oath

ZILLAH — A new mayor will be sworn into office during tonight’s study session of the City Council.
Councilman Scott Carmack will take the mayoral seat during the 6 p.m. meeting at City Hall, 503 First Ave.
Carmack replaces Gary Clark.
In other business, the council will appoint and swear in a new municipal court judge and discuss naming a mayor pro tempore for the upcoming year.
The council is also expected to review claims.
At 7 p.m., the council meets in regular session to pay the claims and elect a mayor pro tempore.
