Grizzlies boys pin foes at Hanford tourney

— Sunnyside grapplers out-maneuvered others at Hanford High School’s annual Boys Winter Cup on Saturday to win the team title.

The Grizzlies amassed 216.5 points to win the championship, edging out second-place Pasco with 198.5.

Other teams rounding out the Top 10 are Kamiakin (183), Chiawana (163), Southridge (147), Granger (136), Hanford (136), Toppenish (120.5), Reardan (118) and Wapato (109.5).

With 25 points, Grandview’s wrestling team finished 17th out of 22 teams. Mabton was 21st with 7 points.

Despite winning the team title, Sunnyside had only one champion.

Jector Ramirez won the 285-pound title after pinning Walla Walla’s Tristan Larkin in 4:44.

Ramirez was second in overall standings for the most pins in the least amount of time.

He pinned four opponents in 16:48, second only to Hanford’s Jonathan Burt, who pinned four competitors in 15:38.

Burt won the title at 220 pounds.

Granger brought home two gold medals.

Juan Isirodia won the 145-pound class after a 2-0 victory over Joey Chavez of Kamiakin. Spartan teammate Robert Berger also won gold, taking the 170-pound championship after topping Mark Meier of Southridge, 3-1.

Two Toppenish wrestlers also won gold, as did two Wapato Wolves.

For Toppenish, Haiden Drury won the 120-pound title after a 7-0 decision over Andrew Macias of Sunnyside. And Carson Northwind won the title at 182 pounds after a 7-4 decision over Jacob Olson of Kamiakin.

Wapato’s Uriel Garcia won gold at 113 pounds after pinning Ignacio Payan of Sunnyside in 4:24. Sergu Salas won the 132-pound title after a 3-2 victory over Austin Almaguer of Kamiakin.

Other area wrestling bring home Top 8 finishes include:

Sunnyside — Elijah Barrajas, 3rd, 106 pounds; Payan, 2nd, 113; Macias, 2nd, 120; Fabian Ortega, 3rd, 120; Marcus Torres, 6th, 126; Izaiah Gonzalez, 3rd, 145; Anthony Moyer, 8th, 152; Josiah Rodriguez, 4th, 160; Moises Morales, 8th, 182; Steven Estrada, 6th, 195; Isaiah Lopez, 7th, 195; and Daniel Huizar, 4th, 220.

Granger — Jeremiah Salcedo, 5th, 113 pounds; Juan Arteaga, 6th, 138; George Monreal, 4th, 195; and Jose Mendoza, 7th, 285.

Mabton — Jesus Mata, 8th, 285.

Toppenish — Alexei Rubio, 5th, 138; Mario Luna, 4th, 152; and Terrell Underwood, 8th, 220.

Wapato — Jesus Rodriguez, 2nd, 126 pounds; Cesar Brizuela, 4th, 138; Jose Acevedo, 7th, 152; and Juan Vidrio, 8th, 195.