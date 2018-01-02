Mabton girls down Coyotes

MABTON — The Vikings girls came from behind late to defeat Columbia (Burbank), 58-55, Friday night in a 2B basketball matchup.
Britnee Guerrero had a game high 26 points. Kassandra Hernandez added 19 in the victory.
Mabton trailed at the end of three quarters but scored 9 points more than the Coyotes to take victory in the final quarter.
