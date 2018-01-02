OLDER AMERICAN NUTRITION PROGRAM

Monday, January 1 – ALL SITES CLOSED.

Tuesday January 2 – Baked ham, mashed potatoes, normandy blend, mandarins, dinner roll, coffee, tea or milk.

Wednesday, January 3 – NO MEALS AT THIS LOCATION.

Thursday, January 4 – Fish burgers, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese, roasted red potatoes, pear crisp, coffee, tea or milk.

Friday, January 5 – Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, broccoli normandy, grapes, coffee, tea or milk.

Senior meals are served at Sunnyside Senior Center, 1400 Federal Way. Call (509) 426-2601 or toll free 855-426-2601 by 3:30 p.m. the day before to register for lunch.

GRANDVIEW SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, January 1 – CHRISTMAS BREAK.

Tuesday, January 2 – Tropical fruit, apple juice, banana chocolate chunk bar, variety milk.

Wednesday, January 3 – French toast sticks with syrup, apple juice, Mandarin oranges, variety milk.

Thursday, January 4 – Smoothie, fruit cocktail, bug bites, variety milk.

Friday, January 5 – Oatmeal, hot cinnamon apples, orange juice, variety milk.

GRANDVIEW SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, January 1 – CHRISTMAS BREAK.

Tuesday, January 2 – Corn dog, tater tots, veggie sticks, strawberries, variety milk.

Wednesday, January 3 – Chili, jicama, carrot sticks with ranch dressing, fruit cocktail, cinnamon roll, variety milk.

Thursday, January 4 – Chicken nachos, refried beans, nacho toppings, applesauce, variety milk.

Friday, January 5 – Pepperoni pizza, broccoli florets with ranch dressing, sliced pears, snickerdoodle, variety milk.

GRANGER SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, January 1 – HAPPY NEW YEAR!

Tuesday, January 2 – NO SCHOOL.

Wednesday, January 3 – Cold cereal, banana, pears, variety milk.

Thursday, January 4 – Fruit pocket, orange fourths, juice, variety milk.

Friday, January 5 – Whole grain powdered doughnut, fresh grapes, juice, variety milk.

GRANGER SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, January 1 – HAPPY NEW YEAR!

Tuesday, January 2 – NO SCHOOL.

Wednesday, January 3 – Chili, Fritos, shredded cheddar cheese, cauliflower, cucumber, apricots, variety milk.

Thursday, January 4 – Pizza, green salad, tomato, pineapple, variety milk.

Friday, January 5 – Chicken nuggets, tater tots, carrots, fruit cocktail, variety milk.

MABTON SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, January 1 – NO SCHOOL.

Tuesday January 2 – Pancake sausage stick, juice, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, January 3 – Muffin string cheese, juice, fruit, milk.

Thursday, January 4 – Bean and cheese burrito, juice, fruit, milk.

Friday, January 5 – Mini French toast, juice, fruit, milk.

MABTON SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, January 1 – NO SCHOOL.

Tuesday, January 2 – Chicken nuggets, Jo Jo’s, broccoli, pears, fish grahams, milk.

Wednesday, January 3 – Whole grain burrito, cucumbers with ranch, corn, apple slices, milk.

Thursday, January 4 – Spaghetti with meat sauce, broccoli, mini peppers, peaches, whole grain breadstick, milk.

Friday, January 5 – Chicken patty on a whole grain bun, Romaine lettuce, baked beans, oranges, milk.

PROSSER SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, January 1 – NO SCHOOL. WINTER BREAK.

Tuesday, January 2 – NO SCHOOL. WINTER BREAK.

Wednesday, January 3 – Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, baby bakers, carrroteenies, chick peas, applesauce, variety milk.

Thursday, January 4 – Cheese ravioli, whole kernel corn, green beans, red peppers, beets, pears, whole wheat roll, variety milk.

Friday, January 5 – Pizza, Romaine salad mix, cauliflower, broccoli, low fat ranch dressing, pineapple, variety milk.

SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, January 1 – NO SCHOOL.

Tuesday, January 2 – Breakfast pizza or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Wednesday, January 3 – Pancakes, sausage patty or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Thursday, January 4 – Rolled breakfast taco or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Friday, January 5 – Proball doughnut or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, January 1 – NO SCHOOL.

Tuesday, January 2 – Bean and cheese chalupa, pinto beans, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Wednesday, January 3 – Hamburger on a whole grain bun, lettuce, tomato, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Thursday, January 4 – Breaded chicken nuggets, scalloped potatoes, whole grain dinner roll, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Friday, January 5 – Turkey ham sandwich on a whole grain bun, nacho doritos, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.