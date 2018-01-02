OLDER AMERICAN NUTRITION PROGRAM
Monday, January 1 – ALL SITES CLOSED.
Tuesday January 2 – Baked ham, mashed potatoes, normandy blend, mandarins, dinner roll, coffee, tea or milk.
Wednesday, January 3 – NO MEALS AT THIS LOCATION.
Thursday, January 4 – Fish burgers, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese, roasted red potatoes, pear crisp, coffee, tea or milk.
Friday, January 5 – Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, broccoli normandy, grapes, coffee, tea or milk.
Senior meals are served at Sunnyside Senior Center, 1400 Federal Way. Call (509) 426-2601 or toll free 855-426-2601 by 3:30 p.m. the day before to register for lunch.
GRANDVIEW SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, January 1 – CHRISTMAS BREAK.
Tuesday, January 2 – Tropical fruit, apple juice, banana chocolate chunk bar, variety milk.
Wednesday, January 3 – French toast sticks with syrup, apple juice, Mandarin oranges, variety milk.
Thursday, January 4 – Smoothie, fruit cocktail, bug bites, variety milk.
Friday, January 5 – Oatmeal, hot cinnamon apples, orange juice, variety milk.
GRANDVIEW SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, January 1 – CHRISTMAS BREAK.
Tuesday, January 2 – Corn dog, tater tots, veggie sticks, strawberries, variety milk.
Wednesday, January 3 – Chili, jicama, carrot sticks with ranch dressing, fruit cocktail, cinnamon roll, variety milk.
Thursday, January 4 – Chicken nachos, refried beans, nacho toppings, applesauce, variety milk.
Friday, January 5 – Pepperoni pizza, broccoli florets with ranch dressing, sliced pears, snickerdoodle, variety milk.
GRANGER SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, January 1 – HAPPY NEW YEAR!
Tuesday, January 2 – NO SCHOOL.
Wednesday, January 3 – Cold cereal, banana, pears, variety milk.
Thursday, January 4 – Fruit pocket, orange fourths, juice, variety milk.
Friday, January 5 – Whole grain powdered doughnut, fresh grapes, juice, variety milk.
GRANGER SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, January 1 – HAPPY NEW YEAR!
Tuesday, January 2 – NO SCHOOL.
Wednesday, January 3 – Chili, Fritos, shredded cheddar cheese, cauliflower, cucumber, apricots, variety milk.
Thursday, January 4 – Pizza, green salad, tomato, pineapple, variety milk.
Friday, January 5 – Chicken nuggets, tater tots, carrots, fruit cocktail, variety milk.
MABTON SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, January 1 – NO SCHOOL.
Tuesday January 2 – Pancake sausage stick, juice, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, January 3 – Muffin string cheese, juice, fruit, milk.
Thursday, January 4 – Bean and cheese burrito, juice, fruit, milk.
Friday, January 5 – Mini French toast, juice, fruit, milk.
MABTON SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, January 1 – NO SCHOOL.
Tuesday, January 2 – Chicken nuggets, Jo Jo’s, broccoli, pears, fish grahams, milk.
Wednesday, January 3 – Whole grain burrito, cucumbers with ranch, corn, apple slices, milk.
Thursday, January 4 – Spaghetti with meat sauce, broccoli, mini peppers, peaches, whole grain breadstick, milk.
Friday, January 5 – Chicken patty on a whole grain bun, Romaine lettuce, baked beans, oranges, milk.
PROSSER SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, January 1 – NO SCHOOL. WINTER BREAK.
Tuesday, January 2 – NO SCHOOL. WINTER BREAK.
Wednesday, January 3 – Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, baby bakers, carrroteenies, chick peas, applesauce, variety milk.
Thursday, January 4 – Cheese ravioli, whole kernel corn, green beans, red peppers, beets, pears, whole wheat roll, variety milk.
Friday, January 5 – Pizza, Romaine salad mix, cauliflower, broccoli, low fat ranch dressing, pineapple, variety milk.
SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, January 1 – NO SCHOOL.
Tuesday, January 2 – Breakfast pizza or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Wednesday, January 3 – Pancakes, sausage patty or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Thursday, January 4 – Rolled breakfast taco or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Friday, January 5 – Proball doughnut or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, January 1 – NO SCHOOL.
Tuesday, January 2 – Bean and cheese chalupa, pinto beans, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Wednesday, January 3 – Hamburger on a whole grain bun, lettuce, tomato, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Thursday, January 4 – Breaded chicken nuggets, scalloped potatoes, whole grain dinner roll, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Friday, January 5 – Turkey ham sandwich on a whole grain bun, nacho doritos, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment