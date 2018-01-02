Personnel on agenda

— The School Board will discuss personnel issues and pay bills when it meets tonight.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Grandview High School Library, 1601 W. Fifth St.

Personnel issues on the agenda include a recommendation to hire Gerardo Gonzales to tutor elementary school students and a leave of absence for high school security officer Jessie Montelongo Jr.

The board will also consider allowing Manuel Plata to volunteer with middle school wrestling and out-of-state travel for Mindy Lopez and district staff for Gear Up programs.