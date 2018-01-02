Wolves knock off Mustangs

— The Wolves and Mustangs battled it out Friday night, but Wapato came away with a 2A boys Central Washington Athletic Conference win.

“Close game all the way,” Prosser coach Toby Cox said. “Wapato just wanted in more than us.”

Cox credited the Wolves with a “good defensive rotation.”

Haden Hicks led scoring for the Mustangs with 17 points. Teegan Cox added 16 and Calvin Maljaars 10.