Wolves knock off Mustangs

WAPATO — The Wolves and Mustangs battled it out Friday night, but Wapato came away with a 2A boys Central Washington Athletic Conference win.
“Close game all the way,” Prosser coach Toby Cox said. “Wapato just wanted in more than us.”
Cox credited the Wolves with a “good defensive rotation.”
Haden Hicks led scoring for the Mustangs with 17 points. Teegan Cox added 16 and Calvin Maljaars 10.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment