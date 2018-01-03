Eulalio Rodriguez Jr., 44, of Grandview, died Dec. 30, 2017, in Grandview. He was born July 8, 1973 in Othello.

Viewing and Visitation will be held from 1-5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, at the Smith Funeral Home in Grandview.

Those wishing to sign Eulalio’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

