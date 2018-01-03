Greyhounds girls fall in two meets

— The Greyhounds girls wrestling team lost two dual meets last night.

The Othello Huskies topped Grandview, 72-11, and the Warden Cougars defeated the Greyhounds, 54-39.

Grandview’s Maria Reyes went 2-0 on the night and won her 101st career match.

Jasel Perez was also 2-0.

The Greyhounds gave up many forfeits due to sickness and injuries.

They return to the mat Friday and Saturday at the Kelso Tournament.