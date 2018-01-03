Greyhounds girls fall in two meets

GRANDVIEW — The Greyhounds girls wrestling team lost two dual meets last night.
The Othello Huskies topped Grandview, 72-11, and the Warden Cougars defeated the Greyhounds, 54-39.
Grandview’s Maria Reyes went 2-0 on the night and won her 101st career match.
Jasel Perez was also 2-0.
The Greyhounds gave up many forfeits due to sickness and injuries.
They return to the mat Friday and Saturday at the Kelso Tournament.
