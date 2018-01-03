Larry L. Houser, 79, of Grandview, went to be in the arms of his Heavenly Father on Dec. 29, 2017, surrounded by his loving family.



Larry was born on May 2, 1938, in Lincoln, Neb., the son of Bertha Marie (Hess) and Roy Manuel Houser.



Larry received his education in Grandview and graduated with the Grandview High School Class of 1956. In 1959 he married Bonnie Mears in Grandview.

Larry served in the Army Reserves for eight years. For 38 years, Larry worked for Bleyhl in Grandview, until his retirement.

He enjoyed repairing things for other people along with his wood working projects. Larry was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Grandview.

He is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie J. Houser of Grandview, a daughter Lori Taylor (David) of Deer Park, a granddaughter Lindsay Henley (Tad) of New Port, and a grandson, Scott Taylor (Dannielle) of Deer Park. Larry is also survived by three great-grandchildren Aria, Kylan and Theo, a brother Ed Houser of Mabton, and a sister Judy Poteet of Auburn.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Bertha and Roy Houser.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, 2017 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Grandview.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Larry’s memory may contribute to the Sunnyside Heartlinks Hospice or Immanuel Lutheran Church.

