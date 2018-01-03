Larry L. Houser, 79, of Grandview, died Dec. 29,2017, in Grandview.
He was born May 2, 1938, in Lincoln. Neb.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, 2017, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Grandview.
In lieu of flowers those wishing to honor Larry’s memory may contribute to the Sunnyside Heartlinks Hospice or Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Those wishing to sign Larry’s online memorial book, may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
