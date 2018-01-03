Meridian tops Granger

LYNDEN — The Granger girls basketball team struggled against a strong Meridian last Thursday, falling 47-26 in the Lynden Christian tournament.
The Spartans managed only single-digit scoring in each of the quarters.
Jayleen Vasquez and Naya Roettger led the Spartans with 6 points each. And Keeley Teel added 4.
Meridian’s Ellesse FitzGerald had a game high 16 points in the win.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment