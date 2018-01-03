Meridian tops Granger

— The Granger girls basketball team struggled against a strong Meridian last Thursday, falling 47-26 in the Lynden Christian tournament.

The Spartans managed only single-digit scoring in each of the quarters.

Jayleen Vasquez and Naya Roettger led the Spartans with 6 points each. And Keeley Teel added 4.

Meridian’s Ellesse FitzGerald had a game high 16 points in the win.