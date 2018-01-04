Bus route change after mishap

PROSSER — A minor mishap yesterday morning for a school bus has led to a temporary routed change.
No one was hurt in the accident, and the bus was not damaged, Superintendent Deanna Flores said. The bus slipped off the road because of surface conditions.
Flores said the bus made it up a steep hill at the intersection of Ward Gap and Byron Roads.
“But it lost traction and slipped back, causing the right from wheel to go off the shoulder,” Flores said.
Flores said the district has decided not to use that portion of the route until conditions improve. She said affected families will be advised.
