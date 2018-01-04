Eastmont JV tops Grizzlies

— The Sunnyside girls junior varsity bowling team couldn’t keep up with Eastmont on Tuesday night.

The local girls lost the first Baker game 633-508. In Game 2, Sunnyside lost 655-513.

The top junior varsity bowler for Sunnyside was Yessel Carrasco, with a score of 238. She had the team highs of 118 and 120 in Games 1 and 2.