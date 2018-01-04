Gas to go up in 2018

BOSTON, Mass. — For the second straight year, the yearly national average gas prices will rise 19 cents over last year to $2.57 per gallon per gallon.
“Ultimately, OPEC bears much of the responsibility for cutting oil production, leading oil inventories to begin 2018 nearly 50 million barrels lower than a year ago,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment