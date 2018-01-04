Sunnyside bowled over

The Eastmont girls bowling team topped Sunnyside in varsity action Tuesday.

The Wildcats won the first varsity Baker game 935 pins to 610. The top Sunnyside bowler was Naomi Romero at 151.

In the second Baker game, Eastmont won again, 798-608.

Mackenzie Bates led Sunnyside with 144 pins in Game 2.

Bates was the top Sunnyside bowler overall with 271 pins.