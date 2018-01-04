Wapato holds off Grandview, 73-62

— The Greyhounds girls basketball team opened 2018 with a Tuesday loss to the rival Wapato Wolves.

With the 73-62 victory, Wapato remains undefeated in the 2A Central Washington Athletic Conference.

Grandview’s loss comes only five days after the local girls pounded the Quincy Jackrabbits, 76-19.

Grandview (4-6 overall and 3-5 in league) trailed Wapato (9-1 overall and 8-0 in district) from the start.

Wapato held a 6-point lead after the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Greyhounds stepped up their game, outscoring the Wolves, 19-18.

But they still headed to the halftime locker room trailing 35-30.

Wapato edged Grandview, 15-14 in third quarter action, but put the game away in the fourth quarter by outscoring the Greyhounds, 23-18 for the final margin.

Grandview coach Glenn Braman said the Wolves took advantage of his girls’ mistakes.

“Wapato took advantage of 27 Greyhound turnovers, scoring on many of them,” he said.

Despite the loss, he still sees hope to make the post-season.

“We need to continue to compete and give ourselves a chance at the end of games,” he said. “This one got away from us. But even when it looked ugly in the first half ,the girls kept fighting and were able to pull it to within 2.”

Braman credited Wapato with having a a good team that “always seems to find a way to win.

“You have to play your best basketball if you want a chance to beat them.”

Grandview was paced by Michelle Ruiz, who had a team high 14 points.

Greyhounds teammate Bailey Duis and Andrea Laurean each added 10 points and Karina Fajardo posted 9.

Wapato’s Jade Garza had a game high 23 points and Wolves teammate Janelle Sutterlict added 21.

Chehalis Aleck was the Wolves’ third leading scorer with 12 points.

On the boards, Duis had 13 rebounds for Grandview and Madison Diener grabbed 7.

Laurean had 4 assists and Ruiz 3 in the losing effort.

Braman said his team matches up well in a tough league.

“I think our league may be one of the deepest in the state.,” he said. “Each night you are going to play tough teams, in tough environments and you have to run your offense, rebound well, and play great defensively if you want a chance to win.”

And that’s what the Grandview girls did last Thursday night against Quincy.

Grandview scored more points in the first quarter than Quincy did all night.

The Greyhounds opened that game with a 21-point first quarter. The Jackrabbits put up 9 points.

Grandview scored 25 in the second quarter and held Quincy to just 2 to take a 45-21 lead to the locker room at halftime.

In the third quarter, Grandview put up another 14 points as Quincy added 8.

In the final quarter, the Greyhounds held the Jackrabbits scoreless while tacking 16 more points onto their lead.

The week isn’t over for the Greyhounds just yet.

The girls face Toppenish on Friday and Ephrata on Saturday.

The Toppenish Wildcats enter tomorrow nights game with a 3-6 record overall and a 2-5 league record. Tipoff is at 5:45 p.m. in Toppenish.

On Saturday, the 5-5 Ephrata Tigers (3-5 in league) host Grandview.

Ephrata plays Quincy on Friday night.