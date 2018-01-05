Arenacross action this weekend

PASCO — Motorsports enthusiasts can enjoy a weekend of action at the TRAC Center, 6600 Burden Blvd., beginning at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
Top motocross professionals and amateurs race for the win throughout the weekend’s competition.
Freestyle motocross performances will feature Nick Dunne and James Carter.
The competition continues tomorrow and Sunday at 7:30 p.m. each night.
