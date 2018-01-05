Macario Soto Jr., 79, Sunnyside, died Jan. 3, 2018, in Sunnyside.

He was born Oct. 16, 1947 in Michigan.

Viewing and visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018 with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary to be recited at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside, WA. Burial to follow at the Outlook Cemetery.

Those wishing to sign Macario’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomsmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangement.