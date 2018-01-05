Macario Soto Jr., 79, Sunnyside, died Jan. 3, 2018, in Sunnyside.
He was born Oct. 16, 1947 in Michigan.
Viewing and visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018 with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary to be recited at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside, WA. Burial to follow at the Outlook Cemetery.
Those wishing to sign Macario’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomsmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangement.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment