Rams outpin Grizzlies bowlers

SUNNYSIDE — The West Valley (Yakima) bowling team yesterday defeated Sunnyside, 1630-1423.
Bowling a high series 327 was Jovanna Horn of the Rams. In the first 10 frames, she knocked down 132 pins. In the second set she rolled a 129.
Rosa Flores of the Grizzlies rolled her team’s high series — 310. She scored 155 in each of the two games.
The Rams combined for 679 in the first game, 629 in the second. The Grizzlies combined for 591 in the first set of frames, 612 in the second.
The Rams won Baker No. 1, 165-127, and Baker No. 2, 157-93.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment