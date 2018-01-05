Rascal Rodeo gets started

— The TRAC Center, 6600 Burden Blvd., plays host to the Rascal Rodeo’s first event of the season Monday.

At 4 p.m. rodeo action begins at the free event for anyone with mental and/or physical disabilities.

Spectators are invited to watch the action.

People of all ages can participate in the live horse and pony events. Other events include cow milking, bull, bronc, and unicorn riding and roping.

The rodeo’s next event will be its Honky Tonk Hoedown Fundraiser on March 10.

To register, visit rascalrodeo.org.