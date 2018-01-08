Grandview City Council meets Tuesday

— The City Council will meet in two sessions tomorrow to consider a number of agreements.

The council meets as a committee of the whole at 6 p.m.

During the session, the oath of office will be administered to council members Joan E. Souders, Javier “Harv” Rodriguez and Gloria Mendoza.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, the council will consider discuss multiple transportation agreements, including:

Three years of professional services with HLA Engineer and Land Surveying Inc.

The agreement is followed by resolutions for the company to work on Elm and Fir streets sidewalk improvements and design of the East Wine County Road resurfacing project.

The committee will also discuss an interlocal agreement with the county for on-call services for federally funded projects and a site-use agreement for the Community Center with People For People.

The council will also appoint members to city boards, discuss an agreement with Teamsters Union Local No. 760 Police Sergeants on retired handgun retention and disbursing bed-tax dollars to the Grandview Chamber of Commerce.

At 7 p.m., the council will meet in regular session for unfinished business as well as to annex a Higgins family/Port of Grandview property.

The meetings will take place in City Hall.