Sheriff Brian Winter falls ill with ALS

Saying it is his duty to notify the public, Yakima County Sheriff Brian Winter wrote an open letter Sunday announcing he has ALS.

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a terminal illness. It’s degenerative muscle disorder.

Winter said the condition may be related to his military service in the US Marine Corps, specifically his combat deployment for Desert Storm.



Some statistics show Desert Storm veterans having twice the rate of ALS as the general public.

“We are working with the VA in that regard,” Winter said.

Winter doesn’t know how long he will continue work. He hopes to make it through have of this year. He’s medically cleared to work at this time.