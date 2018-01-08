Two-year-old homicide trial postponed to August

— The trial of an Outlook man set to stand trial for the shooting death of Oscar Raul Gutierrez-Mendoza of Roosevelt was postponed during a pre-trial hearing Friday.

The trial was set to begin today, but is now set for Aug. 13.

On May 9, 2015, Sunnyside Police investigated a drive-by shooting in the 1400 block of South Sixth Street that resulted in Gutierrez-Mendoza’s death. He was 21 years old.

Police arrested Raymundo Casares, now 23, in connection with the homicide. They were assisted by the U.S. Marshal’s Pacific Northwest Violent Task Force after he fled the Yakima Valley.

Casares was charged with first-degree premeditated murder with two deadly weapon special verdict enhancements, second-degree murder without premeditation, two counts of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon and/or force and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Casares was located and arrested in Snohomish 10 days after the shooting.