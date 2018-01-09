Leopards take down Warriors

CLE ELUM — The Leopards boys and girls basketball teams took care of business on the court Saturday night, beating their Cle Elum opponents.
The Leopard girls won 61-57. And the Leopard boys routed the Warriors, 74-30.
The Zillah girls set the pace early, taking a 15-6 first quarter lead.
By the end of the third quarter, the Leopards had a 49-40 lead. The Warriors closed the gap by 5 points in the final quarter, not enough for a win.
In boys action, the Leopards had enough points to win the game mid-way through the second quarter.
The Leopards had a commanding 42-20 lead at the half, and opened the margin by an additional 20 points in the third quarter.
