PMH Medical Center to partner with WSU

— PMH Medical Center has partnered with Washington State University (WSU) Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine to serve as a clinical education site for WSU medical students beginning this year.

“We are very excited to partner with WSU, expose students to rural healthcare and educate the Prosser physicians of tomorrow, today,” PMH Medical Center CEO Craig Marks said.

Marks said the medical center’s extensive services, growing physician base and dedicated clinicians, is equipped to play a key role in the educational experiences of these students.”

Students will design their clinical experience at PMH Medical Center to align with their educational and professional goals and interests.

“Partnerships with educational institutions are mutually beneficial in learning, networking, recruitment, research and other opportunities,” Marks said.