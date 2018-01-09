Richard F. Denson, 76 , of Sunnyside, died Jan 3, in Sunnyside.

He was born Aug. 23, 1941 in Pampas, Texas.

Graveside funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018 at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.

Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.