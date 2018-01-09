Timothy “Pastor Tim” Pettey, 61, Zillah, died Jan. 6, 2018, in Yakima.

He was born Aug. 17, 1956, in Los Angeles, Calif.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, at the First Baptist Church in Sunnyside.

Those wishing to sign Pastor Tim’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

