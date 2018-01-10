Bring a child to the library

GRANDVIEW — A self-guided day of reading activities is planned at the “Take Your Child to the Library Day” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 3, at the Grandview Library, 500 W. Main St.
Participants will learn about the library, as well as enjoy games, crafts and checking out books to read at home.
