Count date for homeless

SUNNYSIDE — The 2018 Yakima County Homeless Census, also known as “Point in Time,” will take place Jan. 25 at various locations throughout the county.
Lower Valley Crisis and Support Services will again head up volunteers conducting the count locally, which seeks to determine the number of homeless individuals and families in the community.
Volunteers are needed for the one-day endeavor.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment