Free sewing classes offered

SUNNYSIDE — Free sewing classes are being offered each Wednesday at the local United Methodist Church, 906 E. Edison Ave.
The classes began today in the parish fellowship hall. Classes take place from 1-3 p.m. for the next six weeks.
Supplies are not included, and there is a limited number of sewing machines available for participant use. Individuals can bring their own machines.
To register for classes, call 509-837-4818 and leave a message.
