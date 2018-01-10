Greyhounds lose, 54-61

EPHRATA — The Grandview Greyhounds girls basketball team suffered its second loss of the weekend.
They succumbed 54-61 to the Tigers.
Grace Meza of Grandview scored 18 points and Michelle Ruiz tallied 15, while a game high 22 points were scored by Ephrata’s Kaitlyn Ostrowski.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment