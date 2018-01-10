Hamm wins local contest

A Sunnyside man made it the furthest in our second Survivor Football contest.
Douglas Hamm made it through only two days of the bowl season.
He won our contest after the second tiebreaker was scored.
Six other people made it into Day 2, contest organizer Tim McGovern said. About 100 area football fans participated in the contest that began in the beginning of December.
For Hamm’s top local performance, he will receive $50.
This year’s contest was brought to you by RC’s Casino, El Valle Family Mexican Restaurant, Lower Valley Credit Union, Vibrant Health Foods and Mill Creek Natural Foods.
Look for our next sports contest — Hoops Hysteria — coming in March.
