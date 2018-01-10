Stage 1 burn ban in place

YAKIMA — The existing burn ban in Yakima County was downgraded from stage 2 to 1 yesterday.
Stage 1 is not as restrictive as stage 2.
A ban on the use of uncertified wood stoves, inserts and fireplaces will be in place until further notice.
Under a Stage 1, the use of certified wood stoves, pellet stoves and other certified wood-burning devices is allowed.
All outdoor burning is prohibited throughout Yakima County.
