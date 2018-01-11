Fitness, fun activities set

GRANDVIEW — Zumba class at 7 p.m. and afternoon youth drop-in times are offered this month at the city’s community center, 812 Wallace Way.
The youth drop-in time is from 2:30-5 p.m.
The indoor walking program is also under way Monday and Thursday evenings from 5-7 p.m. at Harriet Thompson Elementary School, 1105 W. Second St.
Zumba classes are offered four times a week at 7 p.m.
To register for Zumba classes and other programs, call the center at 509-882-9219.
