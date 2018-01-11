Keglers win

— For the second time this season the Sunnyside bowling team has defeated Ellensburg.

The Grizzlies won Tuesday’s match-up, 1520-1289.

They led with a 617-564 score at the end of the first game, 687-523 in the second, 102-89 in Baker No. 1 and 114-13 in Baker No. 2.

Bowling a high series to lead the Grizzlies was Mackenzie Bates with a 303 (132-171).

Bailey Hazzard bowled a 276 series, Ariana Madrigal bowled a 261, Rosa Flores knocked down 241 pins and Noemi Romero had a 223 series.

The high series of 250 for the Bulldogs was bowled by Cassie Lewis.