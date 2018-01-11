Pirates falter

PRESCOTT — The Bickleton boys basketball team has lost its third game in a row, succumbing 58-47 to the Tigers on Tuesday.
Scoring a game high 26 points was Cesareo Arriaga. He had a double double with 11 rebounds, blocked the ball 5 times and collected 6 stolen balls.
His younger brother, Christian Arriaga tallied double digits with 12 points.
Leading the Tigers with 25 points was Jose Gonzalez. Teammate Jonathan Cardenas added 17 points to the score.
The Pirates are at Klickitat tomorrow and Yakama Tribal Saturday.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment