Pirates falter

— The Bickleton boys basketball team has lost its third game in a row, succumbing 58-47 to the Tigers on Tuesday.

Scoring a game high 26 points was Cesareo Arriaga. He had a double double with 11 rebounds, blocked the ball 5 times and collected 6 stolen balls.

His younger brother, Christian Arriaga tallied double digits with 12 points.

Leading the Tigers with 25 points was Jose Gonzalez. Teammate Jonathan Cardenas added 17 points to the score.

The Pirates are at Klickitat tomorrow and Yakama Tribal Saturday.