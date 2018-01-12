Greyhounds fall to Wapato

— The Grandview boys wrestling team suffered a loss to the Wolves last night.

106: Abisai Mendoza win by forfeit; 113: forfeit to Uriel Garcia; 120: Adrian Benitez LBD 10-8 to Stephen Aguilar; 126: Anthony Hernandez LBF to Jesus Rodriguez 1:50; 132: Angel Morales LBD 8-1 to Diego Ramirez; 138: D.J. Saunders LBD 8-3 to Isaac Guillen; 145: Ian Campuzano LBD 11-2 to Cesar Brizuela; 152: Jesus Sanchez LBF to Alex Vaca 2:55; 160: Isic Miranda LBF to Atom Speedis 0:34; 170: Alec Lepe LBF to Jose Adame 5:29; 182: forfeit to Juan Alvarado; 195: forfeit to Juan Vidrio; 220: forfeit to Eduardo Mendez; 285: Martin Garcia LBF to Cresencio Estrada 1:05.

The final score was unavailable.