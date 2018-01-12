Greyhounds fall to Wapato

WAPATO — The Grandview boys wrestling team suffered a loss to the Wolves last night.
106: Abisai Mendoza win by forfeit; 113: forfeit to Uriel Garcia; 120: Adrian Benitez LBD 10-8 to Stephen Aguilar; 126: Anthony Hernandez LBF to Jesus Rodriguez 1:50; 132: Angel Morales LBD 8-1 to Diego Ramirez; 138: D.J. Saunders LBD 8-3 to Isaac Guillen; 145: Ian Campuzano LBD 11-2 to Cesar Brizuela; 152: Jesus Sanchez LBF to Alex Vaca 2:55; 160: Isic Miranda LBF to Atom Speedis 0:34; 170: Alec Lepe LBF to Jose Adame 5:29; 182: forfeit to Juan Alvarado; 195: forfeit to Juan Vidrio; 220: forfeit to Eduardo Mendez; 285: Martin Garcia LBF to Cresencio Estrada 1:05.
The final score was unavailable.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment