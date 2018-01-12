Special meeting on high school

PROSSER — A Special Meeting of the Prosser School District Board of Directors has been called for Friday at 6:30 a.m. at the Prosser High School Library, 1203 Prosser Avenue, Prosser.
The purpose is to hold a construction design meeting with the architect and construction manager of the new high school.
