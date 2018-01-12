Sunnyside outpins Davis

YAKIMA — The Sunnyside Grizzlies bowling team has won another match.
The team combined yesterday for a 1414-1188 victory over the Pirates.
Scoring the game high series of 309 (149-160)was Rosa Flores of the Grizzlies.
Naomi Romero bowled 263, Bailey Hazzard rolled a 245, Ariana Madrigal had a 234 series and Mackenzie Bates has a 189.
Two bowlers each rolled the high series 220 for the Pirates — Calista Yocom and Jayda Davis.
The Grizzlies won the first game 610-506, second game 630-508, Baker No. 1 93-78 and lost Baker No. 2 81-96.
